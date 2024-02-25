MQS Management LLC Invests $836,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Prudential Financial makes up about 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.07. 1,817,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.