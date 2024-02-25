MQS Management LLC Lowers Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

MQS Management LLC lowered its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $89.53. 544,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ACM

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

