MQS Management LLC Lowers Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

MQS Management LLC lowered its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $89.53. 544,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $94.01.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

