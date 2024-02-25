MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. IQVIA comprises approximately 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in IQVIA by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.26. The company had a trading volume of 973,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,022. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

