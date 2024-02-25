MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,649 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,300,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after acquiring an additional 212,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,715,000 after acquiring an additional 194,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,525,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.64 and a 200-day moving average of $218.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $260.81.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,762 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

