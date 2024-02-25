MQS Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.18. 129,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.26.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Landstar System

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.