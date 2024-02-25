MQS Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

MQS Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.6 %

RYN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,897. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

