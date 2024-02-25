MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 676,588 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.88. 1,332,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,481. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.10. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

