MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Westlake accounts for approximately 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.79. The company had a trading volume of 503,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,369. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.70.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.23.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

