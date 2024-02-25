Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 1.94% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 721.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 142,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 94,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 45,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

BATS:CSM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,275 shares. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.