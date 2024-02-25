Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 12,692 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. 33,182,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,036,648. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

