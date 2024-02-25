Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 81,261 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,261 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.21. 179,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,385. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $55.40.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

