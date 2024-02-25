Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.72. 3,433,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average is $156.64. The stock has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

