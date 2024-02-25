Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,950. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $112.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.