Mutual Advisors LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 102.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.17. The company had a trading volume of 614,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,707. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $238.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

