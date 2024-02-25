Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.21 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.