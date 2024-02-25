Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.95. 7,504,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,898,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $111.16. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

