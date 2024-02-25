Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 332,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,277. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $169.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

