Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

JPIE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. 139,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,583. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.