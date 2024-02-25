Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $285.95. The company has a market capitalization of $520.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.17.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

