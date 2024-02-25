Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 16,164 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,164 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. 474,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,102. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

