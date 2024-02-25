Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 4,109 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,493,000 after buying an additional 50,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.62. 6,827,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,042. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

