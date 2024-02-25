Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,853 shares during the quarter. KalVista Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.8% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

NASDAQ KALV remained flat at $12.58 during trading hours on Friday. 1,303,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,913. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 41,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,615,228 shares in the company, valued at $43,274,279.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 41,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,615,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,274,279.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 448,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,280 and have sold 145,878 shares valued at $1,951,071. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

