Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Reduces Stake in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,416 shares during the period. Oculis accounts for about 5.4% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned about 1.67% of Oculis worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Oculis alerts:

Oculis Stock Down 0.8 %

Oculis stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,100. Oculis Holding AG has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCS shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Friday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oculis

Oculis Profile

(Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.