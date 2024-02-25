NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSTG. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Natixis bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 435.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

