National Bank Financial Downgrades Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.42.

WPM opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,804 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,675,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,192,000 after acquiring an additional 724,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 135,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,497,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,989,000 after acquiring an additional 294,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

