National Bankshares Lowers iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$102.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$69.85.

iA Financial stock opened at C$86.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$455,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

