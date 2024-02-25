National Bankshares Raises GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$56.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America set a C$46.00 target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL ENVIRON-TS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.67.

