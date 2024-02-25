Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $35,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $362.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.69 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

