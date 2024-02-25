Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 24,972 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,972 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $41,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $148.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $149.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.42.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

