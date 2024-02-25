Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $30,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $303.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.38 and a 200 day moving average of $259.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.30 and a twelve month high of $315.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

