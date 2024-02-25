Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $41,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $232.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.57 and a 200 day moving average of $272.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

