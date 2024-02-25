Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $34.40 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $34,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 644.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $219,236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,836.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 806,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after buying an additional 786,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $219.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.81 and a 200-day moving average of $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

