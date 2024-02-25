Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of STERIS worth $33,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in STERIS by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $235.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.52. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

