Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,455 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 90,490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of General Motors worth $36,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GM opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

