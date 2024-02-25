Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,207 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,207 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Workday worth $36,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its position in Workday by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $305.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.09. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $309.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,274.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.