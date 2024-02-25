Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,856 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $42,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 143.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $416.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. Ferrari has a one year low of $252.17 and a one year high of $417.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.28.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.