Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 223,290 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 223,290 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $32,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $330.27 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $333.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

