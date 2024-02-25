Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nevro from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.23.

Nevro Trading Down 7.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Nevro has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $39.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,205,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 19,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 898,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after buying an additional 638,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

