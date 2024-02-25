Newlands Management Operations LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Datadog makes up 0.0% of Newlands Management Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Newlands Management Operations LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 48.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 79.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.51. 3,498,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,189. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.25 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,537 shares of company stock worth $117,342,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

