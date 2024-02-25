NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.91 and last traded at C$16.86. Approximately 11,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 51,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.84.

NEXON Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.75.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

