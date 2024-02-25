NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.08 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.400-10.600 EPS.

NICE Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NICE opened at $238.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.24 and a 200 day moving average of $192.49. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 14.23%. NICE’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on NICE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NICE by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 27.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.