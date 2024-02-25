NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.08 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.400-10.600 EPS.
NICE Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NICE opened at $238.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.24 and a 200 day moving average of $192.49. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 14.23%. NICE’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NICE by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 27.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
