NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,481 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NMI by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,910. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

