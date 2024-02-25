Northern Trust Corp Acquires 88,489 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.32% of Ventas worth $224,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 184.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 421.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Ventas Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $44.16 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

