Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $228,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $151.01 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

