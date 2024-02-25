Northern Trust Corp Buys 12,450 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of SBA Communications worth $242,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.21.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $212.96 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $267.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,310 shares of company stock worth $31,411,930 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.