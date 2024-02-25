Northern Trust Corp Buys 424,063 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.84% of Mosaic worth $217,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 224.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

