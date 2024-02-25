Northern Trust Corp Has $248.28 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $248,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 44.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 27.1% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 44,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

DG opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

