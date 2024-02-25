Northern Trust Corp Purchases 44,080 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $214,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in VeriSign by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in VeriSign by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,760,130.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,113 shares of company stock worth $7,167,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRSN

VeriSign Stock Up 1.2 %

VeriSign stock opened at $196.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.68. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.