Northland Securities Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) to Market Perform

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has $275.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.59.

PANW stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.24 and its 200 day moving average is $276.36.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

