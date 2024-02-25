Numerai GP LLC Cuts Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Numerai GP LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471,509 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 16.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 137,525 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 116.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 721.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 97,144 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

First Horizon stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,441. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

